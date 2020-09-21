https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-steps-in-doj-officially-designates-nyc-as-anarchist-jurisdiction-could-impact-federal-funding/

The Department of Justice officially designated New York City as an “anarchist jurisdiction” Monday; a move that could impact federal dollars being sent to the Big Apple.

New York City “has permitted violence and destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities,” leading to its designation as an “anarchist jurisdiction,” writes the DOJ.

“Rather than idle words, the designation has potential financial consequences. President Trump issued a memo earlier this month directing the DOJ to identify jurisdictions that, in its view, were not enforcing the law appropriately. Designated cities could lose their federal funding,” reports NBC New York.

“I believe the President is fundamentally a bully, which I’ve said too many times, and I’ve known him very well for a very long period of time. It doesn’t work in New York because you can’t bully New Yorkers. We just don’t get bullied,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Read the full report here.

