A Trump supporter trolled Joe Biden on Friday during his visit to Duluth, Minnesota and told him that he didn’t have a chance to win against President Trump.

A viral video of Biden getting trolled by Trump supporters during his Duluth visit was making the rounds on Monday.

“Go home! You don’t have a chance, Joe! Too long in the basement!”

No wonder why Biden froze out all local media during his Minnesota trip on Friday.

Biden only allowed an approved pool of national reporters into his Duluth event.

Biden is reportedly traveling to Wisconsin today.

The Gateway Pundit will be tracking Biden’s lackluster event today. Stay tuned!

