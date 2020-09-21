https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/trump-supporter-trolls-biden-face-go-home-dont-chance-joe-long-basement-video/

A Trump supporter trolled Joe Biden on Friday during his visit to Duluth, Minnesota and told him that he didn’t have a chance to win against President Trump.

A viral video of Biden getting trolled by Trump supporters during his Duluth visit was making the rounds on Monday.

“Go home! You don’t have a chance, Joe! Too long in the basement!”

WATCH:

TRENDING: BREAKING: Omaha Bar Owner Charged For Killing Rioter Who Attacked Him and His Business Has Committed Suicide

Joe Biden was told, “You don’t have a chance Joe” in Duluth Mn. September 18th. His answer, “Probably not”. Please watch and share. The Media does not want you to see this video!! Lets get this mainstream…. pic.twitter.com/oWV9wEK28U — Greg Allen (@gregallen92) September 21, 2020

No wonder why Biden froze out all local media during his Minnesota trip on Friday.

Biden only allowed an approved pool of national reporters into his Duluth event.

WATCH:

Biden’s rally in Duluth Mn on September 18th. Under 50 people which includes media and Secret Service. The Media does not want you to see this. Please Retweet!! pic.twitter.com/9wuZ3Chaad — Greg Allen (@gregallen92) September 21, 2020

Biden is reportedly traveling to Wisconsin today.

The Gateway Pundit will be tracking Biden’s lackluster event today. Stay tuned!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

