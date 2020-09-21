https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/517469-trump-supporters-boo-ohio-governor-at-rally

Attendees at one of President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden leads Trump by 36 points nationally among Latinos: poll Trump dismisses climate change role in fires, says Newsom needs to manage forest better Jimmy Kimmel hits Trump for rallies while hosting Emmy Awards MORE‘s rallies in Ohio on Monday booed Gov. Mike DeWine Mike DeWineOhio bars local, state officials from closing churches, changing election dates New York puts Ohio back on travel advisory list Secretaries of states warn Election Day could drag out MORE (R), catching the president by surprise.

Trump introduced DeWine at the top of his remarks in Dayton, describing the governor as “somebody that’s been with me from the beginning, and I’ve been with him from the beginning.”

The crowd of hundreds of people, who packed in tightly with few face masks, erupted in a mix of cheers and boos. The chilly reception seemed to catch Trump off guard, prompting a surprised look and a chuckle.

“He’s opening up,” Trump said, attempting to settle his supporters. “Thank you, Mike. He’s a good man.”

Whoa. Trump introduces Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine — and the crowd boos him! “He’s opening up,” Trump says, to try to placate the audience. pic.twitter.com/3G9AN8897b — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2020

The boos for DeWine came after CNN correspondent Jeremy Diamond reported that Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (R) appealed to the crowd before Trump arrived to wear face coverings to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. He was roundly booed, Diamond wrote on Twitter.

DeWine, who was endorsed by Trump and won election in 2018, likely earned the hostile reception because he has taken stiff measures to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. DeWine has generally earned high marks for his handling of the pandemic, but some of his actions have been at odds with Trump.

The governor in late July issued a statewide mask mandate requiring residents to wear face coverings when they are indoors or unable to maintain six feet of distance from other individuals. He also issued quarantine orders for residents returning from several states with high positivity rates.

DeWine has also issued guidance for residents to limit indoor gatherings throughout the summer.

Trump, by comparison, has urged governors to quickly reopen their economies. He has ignored his own administration’s guidance on the use of masks, and he has held numerous large rallies where supporters are packed in close proximity, increasing the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

More than 200,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, the most of any country in the world, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

