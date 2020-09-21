https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/trump-supporters-greet-joe-biden-arrives-manitowoc-wisconsin-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden emerged from his Delaware basement and traveled to Wisconsin Monday afternoon.

Joe Biden lands in WI. A campaign official tells me the former VP will speak about the country’s COVID deaths. He plans to say we must adopt measures like mask wearing.

MANITOWOC COUNTY

-’08: Obama won by 7 points

-’12: Romney won by 3 points

-’16: Trump won by 20+ points pic.twitter.com/3OLiOEVz34 — Jason Calvi (@JasonCalvi) September 21, 2020

Biden is touring the Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc County and will reportedly talk about Coronavirus deaths in the US.

Biden’s speeches are always gloom and doom. He never offers hope to the American people so he repeats the same Covid speech over and over again.

On Sunday he claimed 200 million Americans will die of Covid by the time he was done with his speech.

Biden thinks he has a chance in Manitowoc County because Barack Obama won it by 7 points in 2008.

President Trump crushed it in Manitowoc County and won by 20 points in 2016 against Crooked Hillary.

Trump supporters greeted Biden as he arrived in Wisconsin.

A handful of Biden supporters with pre-made Biden-Harris signs (AstroTurf) were also standing outside waiting for Biden.

I’m in Manitowoc for Joe Biden’s visit today, the first of a few campaign stops in Wisconsin this week. Both Biden and Trump supporters are outside to greet him. pic.twitter.com/mWPy1sk80m — Haley BeMiller (@haleybemiller) September 21, 2020

Welp, this is going to ruin Joe Biden’s day! Pro-Trump crowd to welcome him to Manitowoc, Wisconsin #maga pic.twitter.com/FeSPYVpajX — Matt Batzel (@MattBatzel) September 21, 2020

Biden arrived at the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for a ‘socially distanced’ event.

Biden has arrived at the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc. pic.twitter.com/QTumpcOU65 — Haley BeMiller (@haleybemiller) September 21, 2020

