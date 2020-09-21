https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/trump-supporters-greet-joe-biden-arrives-manitowoc-wisconsin-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden emerged from his Delaware basement and traveled to Wisconsin Monday afternoon.

Biden is touring the Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc County and will reportedly talk about Coronavirus deaths in the US.

Biden’s speeches are always gloom and doom. He never offers hope to the American people so he repeats the same Covid speech over and over again.

On Sunday he claimed 200 million Americans will die of Covid by the time he was done with his speech.

Biden thinks he has a chance in Manitowoc County because Barack Obama won it by 7 points in 2008.

President Trump crushed it in Manitowoc County and won by 20 points in 2016 against Crooked Hillary.

Trump supporters greeted Biden as he arrived in Wisconsin.

A handful of Biden supporters with pre-made Biden-Harris signs (AstroTurf) were also standing outside waiting for Biden.

WATCH:

Look at all those Trump flags!

WATCH:

Biden arrived at the Wisconsin Aluminum Foundry in Manitowoc for a ‘socially distanced’ event.

