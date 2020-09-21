https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/trump-announce-supreme-court-nominee-week/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — President Trump said he will announce his nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by the end of the week.

Trump told Fox and Friends on Monday that he expects to make his Supreme Court selection public on Friday or Saturday. He said he wants to wait to announce his nominee until the funeral for Ginsburg has concluded.

“I think it’ll be on Friday or Saturday. And we want to pay respect. We, it looks like, it looks like we will have, probably, services on Thursday or Friday, as I understand it. I think in all due respect, we should wait until the services are over for Justice Ginsburg. And so we’re looking probably on Friday or maybe Saturday,” he said.

