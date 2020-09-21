https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/turtle-lays-down-the-law/
CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!
‘We’re going to vote on President Trump’s nomination on this floor’
Here’s a different highlight — This is better
#BREAKING: Sen. Mitch McConnell explains his stance that 2020 SCOTUS vacancy is NOT like 2016: “President Obama was asking Senate Republicans for an unusual favor.” pic.twitter.com/O3Wn69h2ZF
— The Hill (@thehill) September 21, 2020