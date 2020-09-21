https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/21/tv-producer-sees-actual-fascism-in-gov-ron-desantis-tougher-penalties-for-crimes-committed-during-protests/

As Twitchy reported, they weren’t fooling around in Pennsylvania after rioting in Lancaster, with a judge setting bail at $1 million for those accused of rioting after a man was shot while rushing at a police officer with a knife.

It looks like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is getting tough on rioting too, announcing new legislation that toughens penalties on those arrested during mostly peaceful protests.

According to Politico, the legislation, which wouldn’t come up for a vote until next year, “would charge protesters with felonies for damaging property and inflicting injuries, as well as sentence them to mandatory jail time for hitting a law enforcement officer.” The bill would also block Florida localities that defund police from receiving state grants.

OK, we love making it a third-degree felony for obstructing traffic, and making the driver not liable for injury or death “caused if fleeing for safety from a mob.” Seriously: We’ve had Black Lives Matter protesters firing shots at drivers who try to skirt their makeshift roadblocks. In fact, we don’t see anything in these new rules that would criminalize peaceful protest.

TV and web producer Andrew Kimmel calls the tougher penalties “actual fascism.”

And what exactly about Antifa is anti-fascist?

