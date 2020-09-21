https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/21/tv-producer-sees-actual-fascism-in-gov-ron-desantis-tougher-penalties-for-crimes-committed-during-protests/

As Twitchy reported, they weren’t fooling around in Pennsylvania after rioting in Lancaster, with a judge setting bail at $1 million for those accused of rioting after a man was shot while rushing at a police officer with a knife.

It looks like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is getting tough on rioting too, announcing new legislation that toughens penalties on those arrested during mostly peaceful protests.

Gov. Ron. DeSantis announced new legislation on Monday that would toughen penalties for crimes committed during protests https://t.co/bVmz0BKPi5 — POLITICO (@politico) September 21, 2020

According to Politico, the legislation, which wouldn’t come up for a vote until next year, “would charge protesters with felonies for damaging property and inflicting injuries, as well as sentence them to mandatory jail time for hitting a law enforcement officer.” The bill would also block Florida localities that defund police from receiving state grants.

Today I announced bold legislation that creates new criminal offenses and increases penalties for those who target law enforcement and participate in violent or disorderly assemblies. We will always stand with our men and women in uniform who keep our communities safe. pic.twitter.com/ITl5GmmrZJ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 21, 2020

OK, we love making it a third-degree felony for obstructing traffic, and making the driver not liable for injury or death “caused if fleeing for safety from a mob.” Seriously: We’ve had Black Lives Matter protesters firing shots at drivers who try to skirt their makeshift roadblocks. In fact, we don’t see anything in these new rules that would criminalize peaceful protest.

TV and web producer Andrew Kimmel calls the tougher penalties “actual fascism.”

I would hope there are conservatives capable of rejecting actual fascism. https://t.co/WEwsz3Fcw7 — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) September 21, 2020

Still waiting for liberals to be able to properly define fascism. — Nathaniel “Sometimes Correct, but Always” Wright (@NateAndHist) September 21, 2020

Being against riots and the murder of police officers is fascist. I saw it on Maddow. Also being for limited government is fascist. And the Constitution is, too. — Jim (@hbxy9) September 21, 2020

Are you implying that punishing law breakers is fascism? — RocknRollMom6 🇺🇸 (@RockNRollMom6) September 21, 2020

DeSantis is doing just that by throwing rioters in jail. — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) September 21, 2020

Yes, Americans are rejecting the actions of mob rule, political violence and intimidation from the left. We are glad to have you with us. — Marshal_Matt_Dillon (@MarshalMattDil1) September 21, 2020

You wouldn’t know “actual fascism” if it seig heiled up your ass. — Malvenue (@Malvenue) September 21, 2020

If we see any actual fascism we will arrest and prosecute those committing it. Oh, wait! That is what this is all about. — NotListeningToThoseWhoAreAlwaysWrong (@Matthew71223482) September 21, 2020

You mean the actual fascism coming from the Left? Oh yeah! We’ll stop it. 😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/kZGEAjFvUn — ThomasJ147 – #VetsForTrump (@TJames147) September 21, 2020

And what exactly about that is fascist? — Randall McCollum (@MccollumRandall) September 21, 2020

And what exactly about Antifa is anti-fascist?

