On Sunday, Presidential Nominee Joe Biden committed a major gaff in his speech, claiming 200 million people will die from COVID-19 by the time he finished his speech.

Joe Biden just said 200 million people could die from the coronavirus by the time he finishes his speech. That’s almost two-thirds of the United States’ population. pic.twitter.com/dEovz2VVnE — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 20, 2020

“It’s estimated that 200 million people will die, probably by the time I finish this talk,” said the Presidential Nominee. “The complications of COVID-19, like lung scarring and heart damage could be the next deniable pre-existing condition for more than 6 million Americans.”

The US deaths from coronavirus are just over 204,000. Cases sit near 7 million, while recoveries are over 4.2 million.