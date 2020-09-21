https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/update-far-left-dc-mob-harasses-senator-lindsey-graham-6-blast-bullhorns-flash-strobe-lights-try-enter-yard/

The DC Sunrise Movement, a far left group pushing the consumption of foreign energy sources in America, is training agitators for a potential riot at Senator Lindsey Graham’s home on Monday morning.

The mob action was planned for 6:00 AM on Monday morning.

Investigate reporter Millie Weaver released video on Sunday night of the radical group’s members practicing kicks on his front door and more.

This is the modern day left — violent, radical Marxists.

On Monday morning the mob came through with their threats.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Omaha Bar Owner Charged For Killing Rioter Who Attacked Him and His Business Has Committed Suicide

Several dozen leftist activists woke up early to harass Senator Graham and his neighbors. They gathered outside his home and started flashing their strobe lights, chanting and blaring bullhorns at his DC residence.

The mob demanded that he not confirm a replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

According to reporter Ford Fischer the far left mob tried to ender Graham’s front yard and knock on his door but were stopped by police.

“Dozens of protesters organized by @SunriseMvmtDC

& @ShutDown_DC gathered outside the DC residence of Sen. Graham – who has reneged on his vow that any Supreme Court vacancy arising in an election year should not be filled until after Inauguration Day”https://t.co/cJnHZgJFrd — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) September 21, 2020

Over 100 people just rallied at @LindseyGrahamSC’s house in Washington DC, & marched to the Supreme Court. We’re #WideAwake to Trump & the GOP’s deadly attempts to steal #RBG’s seat. We’ll keep taking to the streets to #DefendDemocracy & kick Trump out of office. #HonorHerWish pic.twitter.com/Pcd4S6Yrfr — Collin Rees #DefundThePolice #DefendBlackLife (@collinrees) September 21, 2020

“Dozens of protesters organized by @SunriseMvmtDC

& @ShutDown_DC gathered outside the DC residence of Sen. Graham – who has reneged on his vow that any Supreme Court vacancy arising in an election year should not be filled until after Inauguration Day”https://t.co/cJnHZgJFrd — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) September 21, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

