https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Virgin-Islands-denise-george-flight-logs-subpoena/2020/09/21/id/987970

U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George is looking into who had traveled on financier Jeffrey Epstein’s four helicopters and three planes from 1998 up until his death last year, the Mirror reports.

According to a new report, the top prosecutor has subpoenaed flight logs and is also looking for “complaints or reports of potentially suspicious conduct.” The outlet reports she is seeking any personal notes written by the pilots, and names and contact information for all people who “interacted with or observed” Epstein or any passengers connected to him.

George has sued Epstein’s estate on 22 counts including aggravated rape, child abuse and neglect, human trafficking, forced labor, and prostitution.

According to the Mirror, the request for the flight log has caused “panic among many of the rich and famous.”

Pilot David Rodgers provided logs in 2009 that showed Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Kevin Spacey, and Naomi Campbell were on board Epstein’s “Lolita Express” jet, according to the outlet.

Lawyers for the victims told the Mirror that the 2009 logs did not include flights conducted by Larry Visoski, who flew for Epstein for years.

“The records that have been subpoenaed will make the ones Rodgers provided look like a Post-it note,” a legal source told the outlet. “There is panic among many of the rich and famous.”

