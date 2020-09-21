https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/utah-gop-sen-romney-backs-trump-filling-justice-ginsburg-seat-year?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney said Tuesday that he would support a floor vote on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Romney told reporters on Capitol Hill that he would support the vote but would not discuss such “hypotheticals” including would he still support such a vote if it was held after the Nov. 3 election and Trump lost.

Still, Romney’s support, which was unclear until Tuesday, appears to give Trump enough votes in the GOP-controlled Senate get a nominee confirmed to the high court.

Ginsburg died Friday from complications from cancer.

