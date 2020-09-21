https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-joe-biden-delivers-speech-inside-wisconsin-building-with-mask-on-and-no-one-is-there/

Joe left Scranton with his parents at age 10; that was 67 years ago. In 2008, Delaware people were delighted to get rid of him as their senator when he went with Obama as VP. (I think Obama wanted to guarantee himself that he would never be assassinated because then Joe would become President.) Democrats really would not have chosen him to be their candidate for president but they have this notion that, because people know his name, and if they can whip up hate for Trump, they’ll vote for Joe. Even in 1984, 1988, and 2008, when he ran for president previously, he got no traction as a candidate. He would have had to run against Reagan in ’84, and HW Bush in ’88. And, of course, in 2008 it was Hillary against Obama. Biden was invisible. He had no chance. And then he plagiarized speeches of others. He has no original thoughts. Neither did Obama – but he read a teleprompter better and is a narcissistic sociopath. Joe is just an angry doofus.

