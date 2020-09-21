http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AokqhpROTbg/

Hollywood actress Ione Skye is urging people to pressure Republican senators to delay the vote on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s successor until after the next presidential inauguration in 2021. The Say Anything star shared a video of herself calling Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) to demand that she refuse to approve any Supreme Court nominee.

Ione Skye encouraged people to flood the phone lines of other moderate Republican senators, including Susan Collins (R-ME), Cory Gardner (R-CO), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Chuck Grassley (R-IA). She also provided a telephone script for callers to use.

“I am going to be calling these senators every day until enough of them have refused to approve any supreme court nominees until after the next presidential inauguration. If you’re not doing this already please join me,” she tweeted Sunday.

I am going to be calling these senators every day until enough of them have refused to approve any supreme court nominees until after the next presidential inauguration. If you’re not doing this already please join me. Info in thread.. pic.twitter.com/wlk2ZgOBvB — Ione Skye (@IoneSkye1) September 20, 2020

Skye is the latest in a growing number of entertainment figures who are urging people to fight Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan to have a floor vote on President Trump’s nominee.

Celebrities including Rob Reiner, Michael Moore, Alyssa Milano, and Jane Fonda have all publicly urged people to take the offensive against a Senate vote.

Ione Skye, who has regularly bashes the president on social media, recently claimed that the president only likes “white America, the rich, and being admired.”

“All your favorite entertainers and sports figures are not voting for Trump bc #TrumpHatesOurTroops , #TrumpDoesntCare about the environment. He is friends with criminals and sex traffickers. #TrumpLies He only likes white America, the rich and being admired,” she wrote in a tweet last week.

All your favorite entertainers and sports figures are not voting for Trump bc #TrumpHatesOurTroops , #TrumpDoesntCare about the environment. He is friends with criminals and sex traffickers. #TrumpLies He only likes white America, the rich and being admired. — Ione Skye (@IoneSkye1) September 18, 2020

