By Wayne Allyn Root

Mr. President, it’s time to start telling the raw truth to the American people. You know it. I know it. Most voters who don’t suffer from “Trump Derangement Syndrome” know it. Anyone with a brain and common sense knows it.

If you think your choice in this election is Trump versus Biden, you’re blind, deaf, or really dumb. Biden’s not the candidate. Biden is just a placeholder. A brand name at the top to scam voters. But he will never serve as the actual president. Who’s dumb enough to not see that?

The real behind-the-scenes winners will be Kamala Harris as president and Nancy Pelosi as VP. Add in the infamous radical “Commie Squad” as the cabinet. That’s who’s really running the Democrat Party nowadays- Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alyanna Pressley and AOC. And don’t forget Obama on the Supreme Court.

That’s the team you’re really voting for when you vote for Biden. Two California crazies, and a bunch of commies (literally).

But it’s certainly not Biden. Even Biden knows it. He spilled the beans just days ago. He called it “the Harris-Biden administration” while talking to the press. Can you imagine? Even the presidential candidate knows deep down, he’s not going to be the actual president.

Days ago Kamala Harris spilled the beans by mistake too. She was talking to the press and called it “the Harris Administration.” Has any VP candidate in history ever made this mistake? Did Dan Quayle forget President Bush and call it, “the Quayle Administration?” Did Al Gore forget Bill Clinton and call it “the Gore administration?” Did Joe Biden forget Obama and call it, “the Biden Administration?” Of course not.

But Joe Biden, the actual presidential candidate, and Kamala Harris the VP, both forgot Joe Biden was the candidate. Think about that for a minute. It’s either temporary insanity, or conspiracy.

Poor Joe clearly has signs of dementia. He’s very old, feeble, mumbling and bumbling, at times incoherent. He can’t string three good sentences together. He hides in his basement with a mask. Since Labor Day President Trump has held rallies in front of 62,000 Americans versus Biden, who has spoken in front of 64, mostly members of the media.

But don’t worry about Biden. No need to ever mention him again. He’s just the placeholder. He’ll be president in name only.

With President Kamala Harris and VP Nancy Pelosi running the show, there is no debate, there is no question, what you’ll get: THE END OF AMERICA.

And of course, the end of the Republican Party.

Nothing should scare Middle America and independent voters more than a country run by two radical, extreme, California socialists who turned California into a real-life “Nightmare on Elm Street” with rampant crime; an economy still closed down for Covid; the most welfare recipients and homeless in America; millions and millions of illegal aliens protected in a Sanctuary state; streets littered with drug needles, poop and pee; and the highest taxes in America.

Here’s what you can expect from President Harris and VP Pelosi. They will open the borders like never before in history. They will defund and disband ICE. They will offer free healthcare to everyone in the world. Soon there will be 300 million, 600 million, even a billion new arrivals at our borders.

And since we’re offering free healthcare, it’s guaranteed many of them will be sick and stick American taxpayers with the enormous bill. Not just pregnancy, cancer, heart disease, diabetes or Covid bills, by the way. Hundreds of thousands of these foreigners invading our border will expect free $150,000 transgender surgeries.

You’ll have to pay trillions of dollars in reparations- from taxpayers who never had anything to do with slavery, to people who were never slaves.

You’ll be wearing masks for life. Outdoors, Indoors. Everywhere. If anyone remains sick with Covid or influenza, the economy and your business will be closed for years on end.

Voting will be mail-in forever more, with no ID required. Illegal aliens will officially receive the right to vote. The electoral college will be cancelled. The Supreme Court will double in size and 9 new liberal judges will be added.

And we’ll quickly add two new states- Puerto Rico and Washington DC, along with four new Democrat Senators. The Senate will be Democrat-majority for life.

Your suburban life will be destroyed with forced low-income, high-density government housing. Say hello to the streets of Chicago.

And capitalism will be destroyed once and for all, with massive tax increases, draconian regulations, and spending $90 trillion on the Green New Deal and trillions more on free Medicare-for-all.

That’s America under President Kamala Harris (whose voting record in the Senate is to the left of crazy socialist Bernie Sanders) and VP Nancy Pelosi, with the “Commie Squad” as the cabinet. And Supreme Court Justice Barack Obama.

And what about Biden? He’ll spend weekdays hiding in the White House basement. And weekends in his Delaware basement. You’ll never see him, or hear from him again.

