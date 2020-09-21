https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/21/we-cant-even-with-this-bill-clintons-rationale-for-why-mcconnell-shouldnt-fill-rbgs-seat-backfires-hilariously-watch/
Bill Clinton lecturing Mitch McConnell and Republicans in general about how we can’t keep a democracy if there’s one set of rules for one group and another set for everybody else may be the least self-aware thing we have seen.
Ever.
Watch this nonsense:
President Bill Clinton: “You can’t keep a democracy if there’s one set of rules for one group and another set for everybody else.” pic.twitter.com/gyfZs6aUA6
— The Hill (@thehill) September 20, 2020
Bill does realize he’s a Clinton, yes?
— Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 21, 2020
I agree @BillClinton. Everyone on the Epstein flight logs including you and your wife should be investigated and prosecuted if crimes were committed.
— Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) September 21, 2020
Did Hillary email you that one?
— Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) September 21, 2020
He heard that from some random intern years ago. . .
— Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) September 21, 2020
Oof.
— RebekahLeigh (@RebekahLeigh79) September 21, 2020
— Agent UPC-57D (@Klingenlaufer) September 20, 2020
This is so incredibly tone deaf
— Julie Altenau (@JAltenau) September 21, 2020
Seriously, totally, and unbelievably tone-deaf.
I wonder if Bill ever heard of a woman named Hillary? She is one of the biggest benefactors of the very system he is condemning.
— accidentally wiped my phone bot (@always_on_hold) September 21, 2020
Hillary Clinton lied to FBI. I didnt see her penalized.
— 💥heymikey80💥 (@heymikey80) September 21, 2020
@BillClinton wasn’t penalized for lying under oath in a Federal Court deposition right in the face of a Federal Judge either.
— Blank (@GlenninVirginia) September 21, 2020
But you know, there shouldn’t be one set of rules for one group of people and another set for everyone else.
What a nob this guy is.
Editor’s note: He looks a little like a bobble head these days, yes?
***
