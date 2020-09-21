https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/want-pay-respect-trump-says-will-announce-third-scotus-pick-friday-saturday-rbgs-funeral-video/

While appearing on Fox and Friends on Monday morning, President Trump announced that he will announce a new Supreme Court nominee by the end of the week. He also said he was down to four or five finalists.

President Trump then joked that he might pick Ainsley Earnhardt as his nominee.

Trump’s Fox & Friends tribute to RBG: “She actually voted for me in a very important case & I was shocked if you want to know the truth, b/c we lost a couple of conservative votes & she actually made it possible to get this approved” He then jokes about putting Ainsley on SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/FAmtoVz6Md — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2020

