https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/want-pay-respect-trump-says-will-announce-third-scotus-pick-friday-saturday-rbgs-funeral-video/

While appearing on Fox and Friends on Monday morning, President Trump announced that he will announce a new Supreme Court nominee by the end of the week. He also said he was down to four or five finalists.

President Trump then joked that he might pick Ainsley Earnhardt as his nominee.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...