https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/21/what-are-they-trying-to-hide-blm-quietly-deletes-what-we-believe-page-but-luckily-lots-of-people-kept-receipts-screenshots/

Now, why oh why would BLM delete their ‘What We Believe’ page from their site? You’d think a ‘movement’ like BLM would want the world to know what they stand for and what they believe in … unless of course, those beliefs were starting to hurt the party and people who have been funding them.

You know, like saying the nuclear family should be destroyed and all communities should defund the police?

Weird.

Ask and ye shall receive.

But wait, there’s more.

Awwww, the internet is forever.

Inconvenient archive and stuff.

And there’s the whole disrupt the nuclear family piece …

***

