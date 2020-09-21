https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/fox-news-preventing-negative-reporting-george-soros/

We’ve reported on Creepy George Soros and his actions that have destroyed the inner cities in the US.



Anti American George Soros was interviewed by 60 Minutes years ago. In this infamous interview Soros claimed to have no shame for turning in fellow Jews to the Nazis in World War II Hungary. The Nazis stole from the Jews and Soros claimed that if he didn’t do it, someone else would. This is the man many believe is behind today’s modern corrupt Democrat Party:

[embedded content]

Soros was reportedly behind the airport protests after President Trump’s election. A week before that Soros was reportedly behind 50 Groups involved in the ‘Women’s Protests’ the day after the inauguration. Before that, Soros was connected to the groups demanding election recounts after the November 8th election and Soros money was funding more protests during these efforts. And there was information showing that Soros funded Black Lives Matter protests across the country.

We also have reported that far left billionaire George Soros has been systematically targeting district attorney races throughout the United States. Many of his backed candidates have won their races and are causing havoc across the country.

US Attorney General Bill Barr spoke with Martha MacCallum on FOX News. Bill Barr called out George Soros for subverting the legal system in the US and creating more crime and violence.

Via Jack Posobiec.

AG Barr calls out how Soros is subverting our legal system and leading to more crime and violence pic.twitter.com/fAdCQY6BEi — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 21, 2019

Attorney Bill Barr is right – Soros-backed District Attorneys are causing mayhem across the US:

St. Louis–

Chicago–

St. Louis again–

Boston–

Philly–

And St. Louis again–

Soros also backed the new District Attorney in San Francisco — Bill Ayers’ stepson Chesa Boudin.

It is no wonder why Soros groups are banned from entire countries.

So it’s strange that FOX News prevents George Soros from being discussed on its programs.

It’s like Soros is the name “Voldemort” from Harry Potter – the name that must not be said.

This past week Newt Gingrich was on FOX and he talked about the fact that George Soros gave massive financial backing to radical leftists who ran for district attorney in various states, and Gingrich basically got shut down by some of the network hosts.

A few days later, former FOX News host Bill O’Reilly stood up for Gingrich.

Watch below:

You can’t keep the truth under the carpet !!! Bill O’Reilly on Fox News’ Awkward George Soros Moment He blames Melissa Francis directly and FOX News. “Soros is using his billions of dollars to undermine the justice system in the United States—and you can’t discuss that?” pic.twitter.com/124lZrw0t2 — ™ (@EMKA17 on PARLER) (@EM_KA_17) September 18, 2020

Newt Gingrich also wrote a column about this subject.

From The American Mind:

The Soros Cover-Up I have been watching a truly curious phenomenon over the past few days. It seems there is suddenly a movement in media to silence anyone who speaks out against George Soros—and, specifically, his funding of radical prosecutors seeking to change the criminal justice system by simply ignoring certain crimes. This happened to me personally this week while I was being interviewed on Fox’s Outnumbered. When I brought up Soros’s plan to get pro-criminal, anti-police prosecutors elected across the country, two of the show’s participants interrupted me and forcefully asserted that Soros was not involved. Host Harris Faulkner, it seemed, was stunned by the interruptions, and did her part to move the show forward after some awkward silence. The next day, she addressed the strange moment during the show and condemned censorship. Immediately after the show, Twitter and other social media went crazy. People were alleging that any criticism of Soros’s political involvement is automatically false, anti-Semitic, or both. This is ludicrous. Soros’s plan to elect these prosecutors has been well documented already—and it has nothing to do with his spiritual or ethnic background.

The treatment Gingrich received on FOX News made absolutely no sense. Glenn Beck said he too was treated badly by FOX News for mentioning the Soros name:



The great Joe DiGenova and his wife Victoria Toensing were reportedly banned by FOX News as well for calling out George Soros:

For those who have asked why we are not on @FoxNews: Hubby said on @LouDobbs accurate statement…that @georgesoros controls part of StateDept. Victoria Nuland had open door policy with him. Can’t criticize Soros on Fox. Just ask @newtgingrich. #maga2020 — Victoria Toensing (@VicToensing) September 17, 2020

Why is FOX afraid of sharing the truth about George Soros on the air?

