Not even coronavirus can stop the Emmy Awards from honoring the year’s achievements in television.

Shows from “Schitt’s Creek” to “Succession” to “Little Fires Everywhere” were up for some of the evening’s top honors while some of Hollywood’s biggest names went home with an award of their own.

Among the show biz heavyweights nominated for an Emmy this year were: Michael Douglas, Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep, Hugh Jackman, Mark Ruffalo and many more.

The ceremony no doubt looked different than in years past, as the packed theater full of glammed-up stars has been swapped out for a virtual broadcast that saw crews offer winners their awards in real-time despite not being under the same roof.

A plethora of Creative Arts Emmys have been handed out over the past week to stars like Maya Rudolph, who bagged two for her work on “Saturday Night Live” and “Big Mouth,” while Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones made history as the first father-daughter duo to win in the same year.

With the glitziest 24 awards given out, here are tonight’s big winners:

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series: Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series: Eugene Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding writing for a comedy series: Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding directing for a comedy series: Daniel Levy, Andrew Cividino – “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series: Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series: Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding comedy series: “Schitt’s Creek”

Outstanding variety talk series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie: Regina King – “Watchmen”

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie: Mark Ruffalo – “I Know This Much Is True”

Outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special: Damon Lindelof, Cord Jefferson – “Watchmen”

Outstanding directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special: Maria Schrader – “Unorthodox”

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – “Watchmen”

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie: Uzo Aduba – “Mrs. America”

Outstanding limited series: “Watchman”

Outstanding competition program: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Governors award: Tyler Perry

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series: Jeremy Strong – “Succession”

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series: Zendaya – “Euphoria”

Outstanding writing for a drama series: Jesse Armstrong – “Succession”

Outstanding directing for a drama series: Andrij Parekh – “Succession”

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series: Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show”

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series: Julia Garner – “Ozark”

Outstanding drama series: “Succession”

