Joe Biden delivered a speech in Manitowoc, Wisconsin on Monday.

His mask was on backwards.

Why is Joe Biden’s mask on backwards? pic.twitter.com/qiwOVD2vTe — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) September 21, 2020

Biden rambled about Covid during his speech while his mask was on backwards.

On Sunday he claimed 200 million Americans will die of Covid by the time he was done with his speech.

But today he claimed 200 Americans have died from Covid.

“It means there are empty chairs at dining room tables and kitchen tables,” said Biden.

“I worry we’re risking becoming numb to the toll it has taken on us and our country and communities like this. We can’t let that happen. We can’t lose the ability to feel the sorrow and the loss and the anger for so many lives lost,” he said in his doom and gloom speech.

He added, “We can’t let the numbers become statistics and background noise. Just a blur that we see on the nightly news.”

“200 moms, dads, sons daughters, grandparents, uncles, aunts, friends, coworkers who are no longer with us,” he said.

Is it 200 or 200 million, Joe?

Biden on Covid death toll hitting 200k: “What worries me now is we’ve been living with this pandemic for so long, I worry we’re risking becoming numb to the toll that it’s taken on us … We can’t let that happen.” pic.twitter.com/OLjFK12S37 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2020

