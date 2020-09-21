https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/21/youre-what-is-wrong-with-this-country-sen-megan-hunt-tweets-thread-smearing-jake-gardner-as-a-white-supremacist-after-his-suicide/

Nebraska, you might want to rethink Sen. Megan Hunt.

Just sayin’.

Imagine tweeting a thread like this about a man who killed himself … this is who the Democrats have become.

Take a look:

There will not be justice for James Scurlock, but we can lay the groundwork for a more just future by fighting white supremacy and racism in our own communities. Healing ourselves of white supremacy is so difficult and takes so long because it requires us to confront ourselves. — Senator Megan Hunt 😷 (@NebraskaMegan) September 21, 2020

Huh?

What about justice for the man who killed himself?

For white supremacy to be persistently rejected, it first needs to be unlearned. Sometimes over and over. We wish unlearning racism could be as simple as denouncing a white hood, a burnt cross, vile language. But we have to address where supremacy begins, not just where it ends. — Senator Megan Hunt 😷 (@NebraskaMegan) September 21, 2020

She thought this was deep and meaningful.

White supremacist groups, including ones Jake Gardner was in communication with, rely on you thinking that none of this is a big deal so they can organize their support. They have been successful: White supremacist violence now makes up the majority of domestic terror in the US. — Senator Megan Hunt 😷 (@NebraskaMegan) September 21, 2020

Pretty sure those people looting and burning down buildings and assaulting innocents aren’t white supremacists. Then again, we suppose Antifa could have plenty of them and we’d have no idea. They do seem to hate a lot of people.

We also must recognize the real crisis of suicide and depression that touches people who experience all kinds of trauma. Suicide is not cowardly or selfish. Dying by suicide is never “the easy way out.” The language we use to talk about suicide and depression is so important. — Senator Megan Hunt 😷 (@NebraskaMegan) September 21, 2020

So she smeared him as a white supremacist after he killed himself BUT wants to talk about the crisis of suicide.

Alrighty then.

We need leaders to grow mental health services and decrease stigma around treatment so those of us who live with mental illness can be supported in crisis. I am sad for the family of James Scurlock’s killer. I am sad for the family of James. Justice here will not be served. — Senator Megan Hunt 😷 (@NebraskaMegan) September 21, 2020

Just repugnant.

This is the man she is calling a white supremacist … the man who took his own life:

This is the man they are trying to claim was some “evil white supremacist.” Watch this. #JakeGardner #JusticeForJake @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/CZwGYPybTI — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) September 21, 2020

Seems like a really crappy white supremacist to us.

You are, officially, the worst person in America. — PirateSpitter (@PirateSpitter) September 21, 2020

If James Scurlock had not attacked a man, there would have been no need for Justice for James. They destroyed a good man because someone acted a fool, and got killed for it.

Fixed it for you. Nebraska needs to throw you out. — unapoligeticalywhite (@djspbb) September 21, 2020

Delete your account — Jon (@jon_rising) September 21, 2020

Nah, she should leave her thread and her account up so we can see who these people REALLY are.

***

