http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FShPMIXmqj0/

Fourteen people were shot, three fatally, on Monday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports a 17-year-old boy, 25-year-old man, and a 29-year-old man comprised Monday’s shooting fatalities.

The 29-year-old man was parking a vehicle around 1:40 a.m. “in the 3200 block of North Nagle Avenue” when someone in another vehicle opened fire, shooting him multiple times. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The 25-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle “in the 3400 block of West Carmen Avenue” when someone opened fire at 2:13 a.m. The man was shot in the head. He was driven to Swedish Covenant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old was shot and killed around 2:50 a.m. while “standing in an alley… in the 6400 block of North Hamilton Avenue.” NBC Chicago reports the boy “was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead after sustaining a gunshot wound to the back.”

The violent Monday came on the heels of a weekend in which Breitbart News reported nearly 40 were shot, six killed, in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago. And the violence in Chicago is echoed in other Democrat-run cities, like St. Louis, where they are on pace to reach a 50-year high for homicides.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

