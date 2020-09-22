https://www.theepochtimes.com/2-people-armed-with-shovels-gun-arrested-at-ohio-airport-near-trump-rally-report_3509293.html

A man and a woman from Virginia were arrested Monday near an Ohio airport after authorities said they were spotted walking on railroad tracks with shovels, a pitchfork and a backpack containing a gun and ammunition.

Virginia Beach residents John Davison, 38, and Vicki Davison, 33, were found by authorities behind the Toledo Executive Airport in Lake Township.

The Secret Service and FBI were involved in their arrests, as President Donald Trump was nearby for a rally, The Sentinel-Tribune in Bowling Green reported. The president held a rally Monday night at the main Toledo airport in Swanton. There was no indication that the two events were linked.

The pair were each charged with making terrorist threats; carrying a concealed weapon; inducing panic and criminal trespassing. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, but further details have not yet been disclosed.

Police officers initially responded to reports that the Davisons had exited a vehicle and were walking along the railroad tracks carrying shovels and a backpack.

When authorities apprehended the pair, they found a Glock pistol with extended magazine, 200 rounds of ammunition and four tourniquets in their backpack.

Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer told The Sentinel-Tribune that the pair’s vehicle, a Toyota Camry, had been rented, and that it contained a number of “odd” items “suspicious in nature,” but nothing illegal.

“They were not resisting, but not cooperating,” Hummer said of their arrest.

The police chief said the 38-year-old had been cited a day earlier by Walbridge Police for criminal trespass at their street department, noting that a rail yard “runs right along” the building.

The Lake Local Schools buildings were locked down for roughly two and a half hours as an investigation was carried out.

“We don’t take it lightly. We do it for a reason,” Hummer said of the decision to lockdown the school buildings, which was made jointly with the school superintendent. “If nothing else, we’re going to err on the side of caution when our kids are involved.”

“We did not believe that the school was in imminent danger, however out of an abundance of caution, and the strange circumstances we wanted to make sure,” the department said in a statement on Facebook

“This investigation continues,” the statement concluded. “There is no threat to the students, school or facilities that we can determine.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

