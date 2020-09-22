https://www.theepochtimes.com/2nd-wounded-la-county-deputy-discharged-from-hospital-after-ambush-shooting_3509236.html

A second Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shot in an ambush attack has been discharged from hospital after undergoing surgery, the department said on Sept. 21.

The woman, 31, was one of two officers shot in the Compton, California attack. Her release comes almost a week after her partner—a 24-year-old male officer who was also shot in the head. He also underwent surgery.

Great News… both of our Deputies from the #ComptonAmbush have been discharged from the hospital and are resting. They both have a long road to recovery and #LASD appreciates your continued prayers and all the support. #LASDStrong pic.twitter.com/FAXt1yalmp — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 22, 2020

“Great News… both of our Deputies from the #ComptonAmbush have been discharged from the hospital and are resting,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter Monday night. “They both have a long road to recovery and #LASD appreciates your continued prayers and all the support.”

Before her release, the 31-year-old had been in intensive care. She suffered gun shot wounds to the arms and her jaw. Both of the wounded deputies had graduated from the training academy 14 months ago.

A search is still underway for the gunman who ambushed the pair while they were sitting in their patrol vehicle on Sept. 12. Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Friday that investigators were following up leads and are currently searching for a witness seen in footage of the attack.

Shortly after the attack, Florida Congressman Greg Steube (R-Fla.) said the ambush on the officers reflects a “breakdown of society.”

“This is the epitome of the breakdown in society that occurs with the radical left’s agenda. Where is the outrage and the protests for these intentional attacks on our brothers and sisters in blue? Please pray that God heals them!” Steube wrote on Sunday.

A gunman walks up to sheriff’s deputies and opens fire without warning or provocation in Compton, Calif., on Sept. 12, 2020. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

The sheriff’s department released footage of the incident in a Twitter post showing a person walking up to a patrol car and opening fire through the passenger-side window.

A Democrat congressman from California called the shooting “cold-blooded.”

“I am disturbed to hear of a cold-blooded ambush on two LA County sheriff’s deputies. I pray for their full recovery and want the perpetrator brought to justice,” wrote Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.).

President Donald Trump last week called the deputies while they were in hospital.

The 31-year-old mother wasn’t able to speak due to her injuries, so she wrote down her response to the president, which was then relayed to the president by a sheriff’s sergeant who sat beside her during the call.

A reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with the shooting incident is currently at $700,000.

Masooma Haq contributed to this report.

