Another individual has reportedly gone berserk at the sight of a little red hat.

An elderly military veteran from California said he was attacked last week by a man for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat supporting President Donald Trump.

The man, who did not wish to be identified, described the attack to KRCR-TV. He said he was at the Red Bluff post office on Friday when he was caught completely by surprise.

The victim said he was wearing a MAGA hat and a “Back the Blue” face mask with a blue line in support of police when he was approached by two people, a man and a woman.

“She looked at me and she goes, ‘We just don’t like people like you,'” the victim said. “[I] just kind of got shocked a little bit and said, ‘Well, that breaks my heart.'”

Shortly after those words left his mouth he got hit on the left side of his head, he stated.

“Then somehow he got me in a headlock and started pounding me on top of my head … I got blood all over the place and I’m trying to figure, you know, where’s my hat, where’s my package?” he said.

KRCR reported that the victim was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. A photo the man provided to the news channel shows cuts and scrapes on the top of his head. He said he’s still suffering from headaches three days later.

Police have arrested a suspect, 26-year-old Daniel Gomez-Martinez, on charges of battery and elder abuse.

The victim blamed himself for not seeing the attack coming.

“I just feel kind of bad, seven years in the military, Vietnam veteran and 30-plus years in law enforcement and you’re always taught situational awareness. And this guy came out of — I never saw it coming,” he said, adding, “I was so shocked for the hate that people have, you know. I don’t hate them. I never met them. I just can’t believe they would do something like that.”

This is not the first reported attack on an individual wearing a MAGA hat this year.

In February, retired New York City police officer Daniel Sprague was celebrating his 50th birthday at a bar, wearing his hat when he says a woman spun him around and punched him in the face. The attack left him bloody.

Again in March, police said a man wearing a red hat with “Make America Great Again” written in Russian was repeatedly punched in the face during a restroom visit in Hermosa Beach, California.

