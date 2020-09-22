https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/did-george-soros-fund-blm

On the “Glenn Beck Radio Program” Tuesday, Glenn discussed the details of a recent New York Times article that claims left-wing billionaire financier George Soros “has become a convenient boogeyman for misinformation artists who have falsely claimed that he funds spontaneous Black Lives Matter protests as well as antifa, the decentralized and largely online, far-left activist network that opposes President Trump.”

The Times article followed last week’s bizarre Fox News segment in which former House Speaker Newt Gingrich appeared to be censored for criticizing Soros (read more here). The article also labeled Glenn a “conspiracy theorist” for his tweet supporting Gingrich.

Watch the video clip below for details:

