A fringe activist screamed at Mark and Patricia McCloskey—who famously defended their home in St. Louis over the summer from far-left activists—this week after they came out of a print shop carrying what appeared to be cards that featured a photo of themselves defending their home.

“Abolish the suburbs!” the woman screamed at the couple. “You are terrorists! No mask! You think pointing guns at protesters is nice? It’s fun? You think you’re cool? Abolish the suburbs!”

“Abolish the suburbs!” the woman continued to scream. “Abolish the suburbs! F*** you, and your guns! F*** the [inaudible]! F*** you! F*** you!”

Mark McCloskey then got out of the Cadillac Escalade that he was driving and calmly approached the woman, who screamed at them, “Don’t come near me! Don’t come near me!”

Mark McCloskey appeared to hand one of the cards that they had made to another person who was standing there.

“Abolish the suburbs!” the woman continued. “Abolish the suburbs! F*** both of y’all. F*** y’all. F*** y’all.”

Mark and Patricia McCloskey got photos of them pointing guns at protesters made into holiday cards pic.twitter.com/co3wyjc4iZ — Defund 2 Abolish (@314khalea) September 21, 2020

Below are a couple of the cards that the woman took pictures of and that have been reposted by another account.

