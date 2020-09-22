https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/actress-warns-supreme-court-battle-filled-breathtaking-ignorance-faith/

(FOX NEWS) — Patricia Heaton told her fellow Christian followers on social media to prepare for an “onslaught of arrogant pronouncements” in the coming days from people who are ignorant of religion.

The “Everybody Loves Raymond” actress took to Twitter on Sunday to make her declaration, bracing her followers for “breathtaking ignorance” as the world of politics heats up ahead of the November election.

“Friends, be prepared for social media to be filled with an onslaught of arrogant pronouncements based on breathtaking ignorance of religion in general, Christianity specifically and Catholicism in particularly by people who wouldn’t recognize God if He bit them on the bum,” she tweeted.

