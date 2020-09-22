https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alan-dershowitz-amy-coney-barrett-scotus-roe-v-wade/2020/09/22/id/988275

Federal judge Amy Coney Barrett might be the front-runner to fill the Supreme Court seat that opened up after the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but her views on the right to life could overturn abortion if she got the opportunity to sit on the high court, legal expert Alan Dershowitz told Newsmax TV.

“What worries me most about Judge Barrett, who’s very smart . . . She has, however, written that she believes there may be a constitutional right to life,” Dershowitz told Tuesday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.”

“Now, think of the implications of that. If there’s a constitutional right to life, that would mean that New York would be acting unconstitutionally if it gave a woman the right to choose abortion,” Dershowitz said.

“It would not only overrule Roe vs. Wade, but it would also make it unconstitutional for a state to allow a woman to choose abortion. Now, I don’t know whether she would carry that out in any judicial philosophy.”

Dershowitz added, “I can tell you one thing: Sen. [Dianne] Feinstein was dead wrong when she focused on Judge Barrett’s religion. The Constitution provides no religious test shall ever be required for office under the United States.”

