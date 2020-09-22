https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stimulus-check-irs-treasury-taxpayers/2020/09/22/id/988226

Nearly 9 million Americans are at risk of missing out on a stimulus check for as much as $1,200 due to incomplete IRS and Treasury Department records, Fox Business Network reports.

As many as 8.7 million could lose out on the checks, which were meant to help alleviate the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the Government Accountability Office reported this week, in its third report on the CARES Act passed by Congress and President Donald Trump earlier this year.

The report found that although Treasury and the IRS have made attempts to fix the issues with distributing the checks, the organizations continue to “lack updated information on how many eligible recipients have yet to receive these funds,” and “the lack of such information could hinder outreach efforts and place potentially millions of individuals at risk of missing their payment.”

Most Americans who won’t receive a check are those who did not file a tax return, and thus do not receive federal benefits, and therefore didn’t have information on file with the IRS about their annual income, which was used to determine who received a stimulus check. About 5 million of those people used the IRS’ tool to submit their information and register for a payment, which is intended for the homeless, people who earn less than $12,200 per year, and couples that earn less than $24,400. A further 1.1 million Americans were underpaid, with about 355,000 non-filers who have children never having received their payment of $500 per child, and almost 700,000 widows did not receive a payment due to the death of their spouse.

“GAO recommends that Treasury, in coordination with IRS, update and refine the estimate of eligible recipients who have yet to file for an EIP to help target outreach and communications efforts,” the report notes.

