It is amazing how little the Minnesota media are inclined to look back on the follies of the Walz administration in dealing with COVID-19. Among the highlights is the state’s acquisition of a refrigerated facility in St. Paul for use as an overflow morgue to cope with the corpses projected to pile up in the epidemic. The media haven’t been inclined to look back on the comically inflated projections of the Walz administration either.

In the report below, however, FOX 9’s Theo Keith investigates what happened to the morgue. He takes us inside — almost. The entertainment value is great, but Keith’s report also illuminates the epic and continuing failures of the Minnesota media.

