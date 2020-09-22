https://www.dailywire.com/news/american-airlines-kicks-mother-off-flight-after-her-2-year-old-wouldnt-wear-a-mask

American Airlines booted a mother and her child from a flight last week because the 2-year-old would not wear a face mask.

Rachel Davis, the child’s mother, shared an Instagram post on Thursday detailing her ordeal on an American Airlines plane earlier that day when the flight crew forced everyone to deplane so Davis and her “screaming and crying” child could be removed for the flight. The post has earned roughly 191,000 likes in four days.

“The eyes of a mama-bear who just bawled her eyes out as she was forced off an airplane because her 2 year old wouldn’t keep his mask on,” Davis began, sharing a photo of her with red-rimmed eyes holding her sleeping child.

“Before I even sat in my seat, flight attendant Terry on American Airlines flight 5595 from Charlotte, NC to Manchester, NH on September 17th, approached me and asked how old my son is, and demanded according to their policy he wear a mask,” Davis continued. “I told her this is our fourth American Airlines flight this week, and he has never been asked to wear a mask. She informed me he (my overtired two year old son) would need to comply with their company policy or we would be asked to leave the aircraft.”

All major airlines, including American, require all people age 2 and older to wear face masks throughout a flight with exceptions for drinking and eating. Davis said the flight crew made the entire flight deplane in order to escort her off.

“They moved us to a flight tonight, on the same airline who’s (sic) company policy kicked us off the last flight, because my two year old son wouldn’t keep a mask securely over his nose and mouth at all times,” she wrote. “This is the world we live in? This is not a mask debate. This is a ‘be a god damned human’ debate. I will NEVER fly AA again.”

Other passengers on the flight reacted with outrage that Davis was booted from her flight because her 2-year-old would not wear a mask.

“It was very cold and cruel,” Taylor Cournoyer, a passenger on the flight, told ABC News. “This wasn’t an issue of a grown adult not complying out of spite because they don’t agree with masks — this was a child. And it was not a bad, irresponsible mom either — she was crying and trying to keep the mask on and asking the flight attendants for help and advice on what to do.”

Since blowback began building against American Airlines, the airline has reached out to Davis to “address her concerns.”

“To ensure the safety of our customers and team, American Airlines requires all persons 2 years and older to wear an appropriate face covering throughout the entirety of their travel journey,” American Airlines said in a statement. “Policies are enforced and approved face coverings are made available at key points throughout the customer journey. We’ve reached out to the family to learn more about their recent travel experience and to address their concerns.”

Read Davis’s entire Instagram post below:

I’m at a complete loss of words. The eyes of a mama-bear who just bawled her eyes out as she was forced off an airplane because her 2 year old wouldn’t keep his mask on. I tried repeatedly, begged him, bribed him, pleaded with him, did everything I could while he was screaming and crying as I tried to hold him and put the mask on, feeling my absolute lowest of lows as a mother. Before I even sat in my seat, flight attendant Terry on American Airlines flight 5595 from Charlotte, NC to Manchester, NH on September 17th, approached me and asked how old my son is, and demanded according to their policy he wear a mask. I told her this is our fourth American Airlines flight this week, and he has never been asked to wear a mask. She informed me he (my overtired two year old son) would need to comply with their company policy or we would be asked to leave the aircraft. As I tried to put down my things and get a mask out, I heard Terry on the phone saying “yea it’s clear there is going to be a problem and we will need you to come down”. The nastiest smug look on her face. I’ll save you the rest of the horror that happened on the plane, as I continued trying to get him to wear the mask, bawling my eyes out and hyperventilating behind my own suffocating mask. Desperate to get home after the worst week. He would have been asleep before we even pushed back if they had just been humans. The pilot had the final say, Lyon wears the mask or they will escort us off the plane. Rather than get themselves any bad press by escorting a crying mom and two year old off the plane, they forced everyone to deplane, and wouldn’t let us back on the flight home. Apparently before we got off the plane everyone who left before us lit up the crew in the gate area. The Captain walking right by me as I screamed my head off in my absolute worst moment. They moved us to a flight tonight, on the same airline who’s company policy kicked us off the last flight, because my two year old son wouldn’t keep a mask securely over his nose and mouth at all times. This is the world we live in? This is not a mask debate. This is a ‘be a god damned human’ debate. I will NEVER fly AA again.

