GOP INSIDERS tell me McConnell just confidently locked in 50 votes for a Trump SCOTUS nominee.
Pence + 1
Senate GOP is filling the seat.
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 22, 2020
Top contender for SCOTUS pick, Amy Coney Barrett was at WH today, we’ve confirmed.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 21, 2020
Bloomberg — Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
BLOOMBERG: Donald Trump is moving toward nominating Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 21, 2020