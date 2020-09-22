https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/amy-coney-barrett-at-white-house-today-report/

Posted by Kane on September 22, 2020 2:16 am

CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE — CITIZEN FREE PRESS IS THE NEW DRUDGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

McConnell has the votes…

Bloomberg — Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...