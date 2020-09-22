https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/09/22/amy-coney-barrett-plugs-and-catholicism/
RUSH: Marty’s in Orlando, Florida. Great to have you with us. Hello.
CALLER: Hello, Rush. Dittos and best wishes from Orlando.
RUSH: Thank you, sir, very much.
CALLER: Rush, a month or so ago, the media was promoting and reminding us that Joe Biden is a “devout Catholic” and that was a good thing. Now the media is warning us that with potential nominee Amy Coney Barrett being a “devout Catholic,” that’s problematic, and I’m confused. If it’s good for Biden, shouldn’t it be good for Barrett and vice-versa: Bad for her, bad for him?
RUSH: You need to help me out here. What did and who was it in the media that was promoting Biden positively as a devout Catholic and that being a good thing? Who was doing that?
CALLER: They all did. I remember hearing the montage of most the media spoke people MSNBC, CNN, et cetera, reminding us Joe Biden is a devout Catholic, and they kept reminding us that and telling us that.
RUSH: Yeah, but they were tying that to something, and it wasn’t abortion. They were tying it to… I wish I… I don’t remember what it is. But, to me, you’re making the argument that, my God, what a bunch of hypocrisy, and I agree with you that it is frustrating and it’s maddening.
But it’s politics. Hypocrisy doesn’t attach to Democrats. They’re running around; they’re gonna say that Biden is qualified and would be a good nominee ’cause he’s a devout Catholic. They’re gonna have no problem at all saying Amy Coney Barrett should be nowhere near the Supreme Court because she’s a Catholic, and Dianne Feinstein’s already done that.
In the hearings that there were for Amy Coney Barrett for her current judicial seat, Dianne Feinstein — who is Jewish — condescendingly said to Amy Coney Barrett, “The dogma lives loudly in you,” as though Satan was lurking right there in the body of Amy Coney Barrett. “The dogma lives loudly in you.” The dogma! All she was talking about was her religious beliefs as it relates to the sanctity of life.
The dogma! Why, Satan himself has moved from the Slim Whitman record grooves to the body of Amy Coney Barrett. I’m sorry, but — and I don’t mean to be throwing cold water on you. But hypocrisy… There’s hypocrisy, and the Democrat Party is a bunch of hypocrites, but it’s like saying, “The ocean’s wet.” It’s not news, and you’re never gonna get them held accountable for it.
But I need to find out the context of them, ’cause I don’t remember off the top of my head why Biden was getting platitudes and approval because of his Catholicism. It had to be related to something, because normally these people, they just don’t like religion or religious people at all, particularly Christians, in any way, shape, manner, or form.