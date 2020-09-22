https://thepostmillennial.com/defund-the-police-advocate-alyssa-milano-calls-police-on-teen-shooting-at-squirrels

Alyssa Milano is all for defunding the police, except when she needs them. She called 911, bringing a massive amount of police to her neighbourhood, after she suspected that there was an armed gunman near her house. Turned out to be a teen shooting squirrels with an air gun, and not a nasty gunman out to get her.

The Daily Mail reports that Milano called the police to her Bell Canyon home on Sunday morning. Seven vehicles showed up courtesy of the Ventura County Sheriff’s department, including a k-9 unit, a helicopter, and squad cars. An LA Fire Department team hung out at the end of the street just in case they were needed.

“We first noticed the helicopter circling overhead very low and knew something was going on, it’s usually such a quiet community,” a neighbour told the Daily Mail. “Then we saw all the police cars parked in front of Alyssa’s home. They had their guns at the ready and seemed very serious.”

Milano and her husband were worried that she might have a stalker, and that’s why they issued the call, despite the star’s notable activism in favour of defunding police. Neither she nor her husband called a mental health unit to the scene to do an assessment of the suspected gunman and stalker, who turned out to be a kid with an air gun.

The police searched the area for three hours before calling it off. A neighbour said that “It turned out it was a neighborhood teen with an air gun shooting at squirrels.”

The teen saw the massive police response, and when he realized that he was the cause of it, he reported himself to police and cleared up the celeb’s confusion. Officers on the scene met with neighbours and the whole thing was jokingly referred to as “Squirrelgate.”

Milano’s interest in police defunding appears to be for everyone else, and not when it comes to her own needs. A neighbour told the Daily Mail “She can tweet those things because at the end of the day she lives behind gates in a gated community. She knows the police will come to save her. But what about all those people who don’t have that luxury and live in unsafe neighborhoods? She obviously doesn’t care.

“She uses her platform in hypocritical ways. Why not send your husband into the yard to find out what is actually going on before you call the police? I would guesstimate the response today from law enforcement cost tax payers thousands of dollars.”

