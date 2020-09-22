https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/apple-labels-police-terrorists-latest-update-siri-can-try/

Siri is Apple’s personal assistant for iOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS devices that uses voice recognition and is powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

Ask Siri a question and she spits out an answer.

Recently Apple changed the settings on Siri to direct users to their local police department if she is asked, “Where are the terrorists?”

Wow!! Siri results display police stations when asked, “Where are the terrorists?” pic.twitter.com/s81nQjmOS4 — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) September 23, 2020

Our friend in Chicago tried this and got this response:

Apple wants you to believe the police are terrorists.

That’s just sick.

Law Enforcement Today says this started showing up on September 22nd.

This is the type of garbage big tech is shoveling out to the American public on a daily basis.

Try it yourself!

