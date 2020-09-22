https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/atlanta-fed-forecasts-largest-rate-increase-gdp-us-history-coming-3rd-quarter-2020/

The Atlanta FED is showing the 3rd Quarter of 2020 will record the largest quarterly GDP rate increase in US history. Current estimates show the US GDP increasing by 32% for the quarter.

The Atlanta FED is estimating that the GDP rate increase for the 3rd Quarter of 2020 will be the largest increase in US history. The Atlanta FED currently estimates the GDP will grow by 32%:

Every week the Atlanta FED has increased its increase estimate for the 3rd Quarter. With housing starts at such a robust increase, the FED recently updated their estimates to a 32% rate increase:

TRENDING: Unhinged Quebec Woman Pascale Ferrier Identified as Suspect in Case of Ricin Letter Sent to Trump White House

According to Trending economics the greatest increase in GDP in a single quarter is less than 20%:

Paul Sperry shared the news in a tweet:

BREAKING: The Atlanta Fed forecasts a record national GDP growth rate of 32% for Q3, meaning the third quarter will be the mother of all economic rebounds thanks to businesses going from a total lockdown to a new COVID-19 normal. The Oct 29 GDP release will be an October Surprise — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 21, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

