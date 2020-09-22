https://bigleaguepolitics.com/bezos-linked-thinktank-official-calls-for-michael-antons-execution-for-exposing-anti-trump-color-revolution/

A top official with the billionaire-backed Berggruen Institute has called for the kidnapping and execution of writer Michael Anton for exposing the color revolution coup that is taking place to oust President Donald Trump from office regardless of November’s voting results.

Claremont Institute President Ryan Williams highlighted the grotesque tweet made by Vice President of Programs Nils Gilman comparing Anton to French fascist sympathizer Robert Brasillach:

The Berggruen Institute has collaborated intently with the Washington Post in the past. The rag, owned by Amazon founder and technocratic globalist Jeff Bezos, worked with Berggruen on WorldPost, which later became Noema Magazine. They regularly publish pretentious drivel that virtually nobody reads.

Big League Politics has reported about the coup attempt that is in the works through the Soros-backed Transition Integrity Project:

A Soros-backed “election integrity” group is setting the stage for a revolution against President Donald Trump after November’s election. The Transition Integrity Project, an organization featuring a bipartisan group of Trump haters, is claiming that President Donald Trump will cause violence if he disputes the upcoming election results. They are running simulations that they claim indicate that Trump and his supporters will create mayhem. “All of our scenarios ended in both street-level violence and political impasse,” said Rosa Brooks, a professor of law and policy at Georgetown University, who set up the TIP. “The law is essentially … it’s almost helpless against a president who’s willing to ignore it,” she added. Revolver noted that Brooks is an operative of George Soros with ties to his Open Society Institute going back decades. She served as Special Counsel to the President at the Open Society Institute in New York from 2006-07. Brooks’ deep connections to Soros have helped her successfully navigate the ranks of the Washington D.C. elite. She was senior adviser to Assistant Secretary Harold Hongju Koh at the U.S. State Department. She taught at the University of Virginia School of Law before moving over to Georgetown. She is also on the Advisory Committee of National Security Action and the Steering Committee of the Leadership Council for Women in National Security. Her deep state bona fides are second to none. Two of the Republicans who participated in Brooks’ study are neocons Bill Kristol and David Frum. They were the type of individuals tasked with war gaming as President Trump, the man who they have devoted their careers to opposing. Kristol is now funded by a Democrat oligarch and Frum continues to parrot Russian collusion lies to this very day. “Our scenario exercises did not end in good places, but important to note that this does not mean that there is something inevitable about chaos and constitutional crisis in the coming months – just that these particular exercises suggest that these are real possibilities,” Brooks said about her study’s findings. “The goal of the exercises was not to give people nightmares, but rather to identify possible inflection points to prevent or mitigate catastrophic outcomes to the 2020 presidential election,” she added. Brooks hopes that policymakers act on the findings of her study, adding that “state governors, attorneys general, legislative leaders and secretaries of state need to think through these issues now, and understand the electoral system and relevant laws now, and not wait until Election Day to think about everything that could go wrong.”

Darren Beattie of Revolver has also exposed this dastardly plot by the left-wing fifth column that has implanted itself at the highest levels of government:

Must Watch Tucker Carlson Segment!@DarrenJBeattie: Those Who Specialize In Regime Change Overseas Are The Same People Trying To Oust President @realDonaldTrump Darren: “What’s unfolding before our eyes is a very specific type of coup called the ‘Color Revolution.'” pic.twitter.com/fUBrLDkzDT — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 16, 2020

The far left is playing for keeps. If conservatives are not willing to do whatever is necessary to defeat this threat, America and Western Civilization will be no more.

