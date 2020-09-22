https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-barely-sounds-alive/
Liberal’s Hold a RBG Zoom Call
So Respectful to the Newly Deceased Right ?#TheMoreYouKnow pic.twitter.com/GguAL9XQKv
— America Truther (@truther881) September 20, 2020
Triggered libs hold RBG zoom call…
Biden sounds barely alive…
What an inspiring and high energy start to a speech. How can anyone possibly feel this man can’t be President? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5eHZd1F5rD
— 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) September 20, 2020
Joe Biden supporter highlights the enthusiasm gap…
“Mr. Vice president, I look out over my Biden sign in my front yard and I see a sea of Trump flags and yard signs.”pic.twitter.com/rti8IW3IJh
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 22, 2020
Remember this Trump line from last week…
Wow. This was the line to get into the Trump Rally in Minden, Nevada today.
VC: @cuorerosso_us2020 (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/4CFbrl7Y7U
— Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 Text COURTNEY to 88022 (@hollandcourtney) September 13, 2020