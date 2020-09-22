https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cindymccain-endorse-biden-veterans/2020/09/22/id/988266

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Tuesday that Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Republican Sen. John McCain, will be endorsing him for president, The Hill reported.

“Maybe I shouldn’t say it but I’m about to go on one of these Zooms with John McCain’s wife, who is first time ever is endorsing me because of what he talks about with my son and John’s who are heroes, who served their country, you know he said they’re losers, they’re suckers,” Biden said during a virtual fundraiser.

Biden was referring to a report in The Atlantic earlier this month that President Donald Trump called service members who had died in war “losers” and “suckers.” Trump has denied making such remarks.

Cindy McCain narrated a video that was played during the Democratic National Convention that highlighted her husband’s friendship with Biden, but she did not outright endorse Biden in the video.

Trump and McCain were often at odds during their time together in Washington, and during the 2016 race, when asked whether he considered McCain — who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam — was a war hero, said, “I like people who weren’t captured.”

