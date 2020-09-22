https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/517681-biden-says-cindy-mccain-will-endorse-him

Democratic nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenJoe Biden looks to expand election battleground into Trump country Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally Special counsel investigating DeVos for potential Hatch Act violation: report MORE said Tuesday that Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainBiden’s six best bets in 2016 Trump states Replacing Justice Ginsburg could depend on Arizona’s next senator The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by Facebook – Washington on edge amid SCOTUS vacancy MORE (R-Ariz.), will endorse him for president.

Biden made the announcement during a virtual fundraiser, saying Cindy McCain made the decision because of President Trump Donald John TrumpBubba Wallace to be driver of Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin NASCAR team Graham: GOP will confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee before the election Southwest Airlines, unions call for six-month extension of government aid MORE’s reported comments about fallen service members detailed in The Atlantic earlier this month.

“Maybe I shouldn’t say it, but I’m about to go on one of these Zooms with John McCain’s wife, who is … endorsing me because of what [Trump] talks about with my son and John’s, who are heroes, who served their country. You know, he said they’re losers, they’re suckers,” Biden said during the fundraiser.

During the Democratic convention, Cindy McCain narrated a video that detailed Biden’s friendship with her husband that aired on the second night of the virtual event. She did not explicitly endorse Biden at the time.

Trump has publicly disparaged the late senator, including in 2015, when he said he preferred war heroes who aren’t “captured.” John McCain, a Navy pilot, was imprisoned for 5 ½ years in North Vietnam during the Vietnam War.

The Atlantic reported earlier this month that Trump privately disparaged service members who died as “losers” and “suckers” while questioning the need to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery outside Paris on a 2018 trip. Fox News subsequently confirmed some of the details of the story. Trump and several current and former White House officials have forcefully denied the account.

