Entertainment media producer and longtime Democratic billionaire donor Haim Saban and his wife Cheryl have given $1.4 million to elect former Vice President Joe Biden as president in the third quarter already and plan to donate more, as well as to Democratic Senate candidates, CNBC reported Tuesday.

Saban, probably best known for producing the “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” as well as other children’s cartoon series, gave $16 million to Democrats running for federal office in 2016, including $7 million to a Hillary Clinton super PAC, Priorities USA.

“From our view, we have done beyond what we have been asked to do and we continue what we are asked to do,” Haim Saban told CNBC in a phone interview Monday when discussing his contributions to help Democratic Senate candidates. “We are going to continue pushing and doing everything that’s asked of us and then some.”

CNBC tied Saban’s announcement to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s, R-Ky., announcement that any nominee put forth by President Donald Trump to replace her would be given a vote.

Saban called McConnell’s decision a “cynical catastrophe,” citing the Kentucky senator’s move to not give President Barack Obama’s nomination to replace Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, Merrick Garland, a hearing.

CNBC quoted “records” as saying the Sabans, worth reportedly $3 billion, have donated $4 million already to Democrats this election cycle.

Haim Saban, and Israeli-American born in Egypt, has said he is a “one-issue guy,” with Israel being the issue.

