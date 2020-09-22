https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/body-language-expert-analyzes-biden/

I’ve made jokes about Joe in the past.

Yet, as this campaign and news cycle continues generating one dismaying image after dismaying image of Joe Biden, I’m just heartsick for him. I don’t like his politics, but I have come, as many writers have intoned, to believe this is elder abuse.

Another part of me feels so heartsick that our citizenry is offered such low quality…such a travesty.

People are expected to vote for a man who will obviously never be president, even if elected. He’ll never have the mental capacity and strength.

I should study more history. I’m sure if I read about the scagglywags and disruptable drunkards who have run for office in this country, I might be far more aghast.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

