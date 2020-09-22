https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/22/brace-for-resistance-whiplash-mitt-romney-i-intend-to-follow-the-constitution-and-precedent-in-considering-the-presidents-nominee/

There’s been some speculation lately as to whether Mitch McConnell would be able to count on GOP Sen. Mitt Romney to help move the SCOTUS confirmation process forward:

Well, allow Romney to put that speculation to rest:

Here’s Romney’s full statement:

Welp.

Get those neck collars ready. There’s about to be a surge in whiplash cases!

Tags:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...