There’s been some speculation lately as to whether Mitch McConnell would be able to count on GOP Sen. Mitt Romney to help move the SCOTUS confirmation process forward:

MCCONNELL SEEMS TO HAVE THE VOTES. Barring a surprise, Sen. Cory Gardner’s statement means @SenateMajLeader McConnell has enough support to vote on a SCOTUS nominee whenever he wants, including before the elex. Could need a tie-break, if Romney is a no, but Pence would do it. https://t.co/kyO8Eb0zeu — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) September 21, 2020

Well, allow Romney to put that speculation to rest:

BREAKING: Romney sides with McConnell on SCOTUS, giving Trump all the votes he needs to fill RBG’s seat https://t.co/YZA22OvihA — POLITICO (@politico) September 22, 2020

Romney statement: “I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the President’s nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications.” — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 22, 2020

Here’s Romney’s full statement:

My statement regarding the current Supreme Court vacancy: pic.twitter.com/6YO0dPWWXc — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) September 22, 2020

Welp.

That’s the ballgame. Only reason to delay was fear of not having the votes, but that doesn’t seem to be an issue now if you select a qualified nominee. https://t.co/EbsOS6YVxU — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) September 22, 2020

BREAKING: Romney bad again 🤪 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 22, 2020

Get those neck collars ready. There’s about to be a surge in whiplash cases!

BREAKING: Mitt Romney gives Mitch McConnell the 50th vote to move ahead with a Supreme Court nomination process and Sixth Infinity Stone pic.twitter.com/PLnmlnYKN4 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) September 22, 2020

