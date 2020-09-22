https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/breadfruit-emerges-protein-rich-superfood-healthy-alternative-flour/

(STUDY FINDS) — VANCOUVER — There are plenty of popular “superfoods” which health-conscious dieters love to snack on. From berries to avocado, there are lots of choices rich in nutrients. A new study is adding another fruit to that list. Researchers in Canada say breadfruit can not only provide health benefits, but may also help areas dealing with food shortages.

Of course, there’s some irony in the belief that eating too much bread is harmful for longterm health. But this is nothing like your sandwich staple. Breadfruit comes from a flowering tree in the mulberry and jackfruit family. These large fruits grow in the South Pacific and other tropical areas. It can be baked, boiled, friend, dried, roasted, and even ground into an alternative to flour.

The University of British Columbia finds this staple food of locals in the region can serve as a healthy replacement for grain-flour. It’s also providing eaters with protein and several of their daily recommended nutrients.

