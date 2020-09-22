https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-15000-reward-offered-gunman-shot-cops-delaware/

A $15,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of 22-year-old, Khairon Edwards, who shot at police in Delaware last Saturday during a foot chase.

Edwards was being pursued by officers from the New Castle County Police when he fired at them and escaped.

“If we ask officers to protect us from harm, we must protect them from harm,” said County Executive Matt Meyer, according to a report from Breaking 911. “Last week an individual shot a gun at officers of our New Castle County Police. The individual must be caught. We have contributed $4,000 from the County Executive’s contingency fund to reward you or anyone with information leading to the arrest of this suspect. I implore anyone with information to come forward to get this dangerous person off our streets.”

The New Castle County Division of Police is also contributing up to $10,000 towards the reward fund and an additional $1,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers.

“Anyone who is found harboring or has harbored Khairon Edwards will be investigated and possibly charged,” Colonel Vaughn M. Bond, Jr. said while urging the shooter to turn himself in.

“Khairon Edwards is a black male, 5’06, and approximately 145 lbs. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. If located, members of the community are advised to avoid contact with him and call 911,” Breaking 911’s report states.

Citizens can also text a tip anonymously simply by texting the number 847411 keyword: NCCDE.

