https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-burisma-investigation-released-within-24-hours-finds-biden-family-guilty-criminal-actions-video/

In March Senator Ron Johnson told reporters that Senate Republicans are entering a new phase of their investigation into Joe and Hunter Biden and their ties to a corrupt Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma.

After leaving office in 2017, Vice President Joe Biden Bragged about strong-arming the government of Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor.

Joe Biden made the remarks during a meeting of foreign policy specialists. Biden said he, “Threatened Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in March 2016 that the Obama administration would pull $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees, sending the former Soviet republic toward insolvency, if it didn’t immediately fire Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin.” Biden suggested during his talk that Barack Obama was in on the threat.

Reporter John Solomon later revealed what Biden did not tell his audience. Joe Biden had Shokin fired because he was investigating Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

TRENDING: Unhinged Quebec Woman Pascale Ferrier Identified as Suspect in Case of Ricin Letter Sent to Trump White House

[embedded content]

On Tuesday night investigative reporter John Solomon told Lou Dobbs the Burisma investigation will be released in the next 24 hours.

John Solomon discussed the expected findings in the Burisma report that is expected to be released Wednesday.

John Solomon: Here is what the report is likely to reveal.

First — The State Department under Joe Biden and Obama believed Joe Biden was engaging in a conflict of interest.

Second — The State Department detected a $7 million bribe being paid by Burisma, the company that hired Hunter Biden on its board.

Third — There was a pressure campaign inside the Obama State Department and inside the White House invoking Hunter Biden’s name in trying to pressure the US government to make the Burisma corruption allegations go away.

Finally — It wasn’t just the State Department, the Treasury Department flagged several transactions, foreign money flowing into companies connected to Hunter Biden as suspicious transactions.

This ought to be big!

Via Lou Dobbs Tonight:

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

