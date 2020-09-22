https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-clinton-had-intimate-dinner-with-alleged-child-sex-trafficker-ghislaine-maxwell-in-2014-report-says

Former Democrat President Bill Clinton reportedly had an “intimate dinner” with accused child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell in 2014, years after she had been accused of procuring minors for alleged child sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein.

The dinner happened at Crossroads Kitchen, a high-end vegan restaurant in Los Angeles, according to a report from The Daily Beast, which noted that several other high profile individuals were there after being invited.

The Daily Beast reported:

But two other unlikely guests joined the party that night: British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell—accused of procuring underage girls for sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein—and tech CEO Scott Borgerson, now rumored to be her husband. According to information obtained by The Daily Beast, Clinton’s advance team secured seating for the invitees and specifically noted Maxwell and someone named “Scott” had RSVP’d for the Thursday gathering.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

