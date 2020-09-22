https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-mitt-romney-speaks-says-favor-vote-supreme-court-vacancy-video/

What a STUNNER!

Anti-Trump Utah Senator Mitt Romney announced on Tuesday morning he is in favor of a vote on a Supreme Court vacancy after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Senator Romney made the comments this morning in a brief interview with reporters.

Holy shit. Mittens is going to the right thing. Will wonders never cease. — Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) September 22, 2020

