The Democrats cheered another victory on Tuesday after officials in North Carolina agreed to accept late ballots up until November 12 and to establish ballot drop off stations (ballot harvesting).

The Democrats in Nevada, Michigan and Pennsylvania have also passed similar measures in order to steal the election.

The Democrat-media complex is using the Coronavirus as a vehicle to usher in mail-in voting and ballot harvesting in an effort to steal the election.

North Carolina’s new guidance and consent decree, the state agrees to:

Count ALL ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by 11/12 – a whopping 9 days after the election!

Allow voters to correct their rejected mail ballots

Establish ballot drop-off stations (ballot harvesting)

Ballot harvesting is illegal in most states.

It means anybody can turn in a ballot for a prospective voter — no ID, no chain of custody.

Republican officials in many states have rejected ballot drop boxes because it could enable people to violate laws against collecting/harvesting ballots.

Via Hillary Clinton’s top Perkins Coie lawyer Marc Elias:

BREAKING🚨:In case you missed the BIG North Carolina news! In guidance/consent decree, state AGREES to: ✅Count ALL ballots postmarked by EDay & received by 11/12

✅Allow voters to correct their rejected mail ballots

✅Establish ballot drop-off stationshttps://t.co/vEOxQIgmW8 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) September 22, 2020

